Three arrested on gun charges in Waterloo

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Three people are arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop.  Waterloo Police pulled over the car near E. First and Lafayette Streets early Saturday morning after seeing a bad brake light and smelling marijuana.

Officers arrested the three men after finding two guns inside the car.  31-year-old Keylynn Goldsmith and 34-year-old Melvin Grubbs, both of Waterloo, as well as 29-year-old Stephon Samuels, of Minnesota, are all charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Grubbs was later charged with possession of crack cocaine, after police found some inside his shoe.

