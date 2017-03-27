Three arrested on gun charges in Waterloo

Three people are arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop. Waterloo Police pulled over the car near E. First and Lafayette Streets early Saturday morning after seeing a bad brake light and smelling marijuana.

Officers arrested the three men after finding two guns inside the car. 31-year-old Keylynn Goldsmith and 34-year-old Melvin Grubbs, both of Waterloo, as well as 29-year-old Stephon Samuels, of Minnesota, are all charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Grubbs was later charged with possession of crack cocaine, after police found some inside his shoe.