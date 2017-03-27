Herbert Hoover films may be the first colored video taken of White House

A new discovery of Herbert Hoover home videos may be the first film ever recorded in color of the White House.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum discovered the films in their collection archives and after closer examination learned the videos were in color..

The film was in KodaColor and audio and visual archivist, Lynn Smith, worked for over a year to get them restored to their original color. The films show Hoover and his wife, Lou, on fishing vacations in Florida, playing "Hoover-ball" on the front lawn of the White House, and strolling through the White House gardens.

"New colored film and it's of the White House and the grounds and how much earlier would there be any color film of the White House and the grounds if this is basically the first colored film," Smith said.

On Wednesday, March 29th, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum will reveal all seven home videos taken of the Hoover's family.

Mrs. Hoover was an avid fan of photography and the film reveal will take place on her birthday.