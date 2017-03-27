Owners approve Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Iowa women’s basketball team will host Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The announcement was made on Wednesday.More >>
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly announced today the addition of Alexa Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee.More >>
The New York Knicks are expected to part ways with team president Phil Jackson on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with ESPN.More >>
Waverly-Shell Rock handed the Chickasaws their first conference loss of the season in walk-off fashion in game one, while New Hampton countered with an offensive outburst to take the night-cap and earn the split.More >>
Iowa graduate Ally Disterhoft has been nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year, the NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
