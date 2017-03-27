Owners approve Raiders' move to Las Vegas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Owners approve Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (AP) -

NFL owners have approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings today. The vote was a foregone conclusion after the league and Raiders were not satisfied with Oakland's proposals for a new stadium, and Las Vegas stepped up with $750 million in public money. Bank of America also is giving Raiders owner Mark Davis a $650 million loan, further helping persuade the owners to allow the third team relocation in just over a year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.