Stroke support group meeting set in Waverly

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

The Waverly Health Center will be hosting a "Stronger After Stroke" event. 

It will take place at the Waverly Health Center's Tendrils Rooftop Garden. The event is suppose to be April 11th at 11 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. 

