Amanda Goodman announces pregnancy, KWWL departure

After nearly four years at KWWL, Amanda Goodman is leaving the television business.

Amanda and her husband are expecting their fourth child, and she will leave at the end of May to spend more time with her family.

"It hit me that I am going to have four children under the age of 8 and I think the 'mom-guilt' really sunk in. This schedule can be tough. Every night when I go home for break after the 6:00pm news, my kids ask me the same tough question, 'do you have to go back to work?' The disappointment on their faces is really hard to digest," said Amanda.

"It was difficult for me to tell Ron, Rick and Mark. Those guys are my family...and I felt like I was letting them down. But they immediately supported me and I reassured them that I am staying in the area and they won't be able to get rid of me," Amanda joked.

An Emmy Award-Winning journalist, Amanda has an array of accomplishments at KWWL. In May of 2015, Amanda, along with Ron Steele, jointly took home 1st place in the Large Market - Excellence in Anchoring category at the Iowa Broadcast News Association Awards. In October of 2015, Amanda and her colleagues, won an Emmy for best newscast. She also won an Emmy for "False Alarm," an investigative report that looked into whether children know what to do when a home fire alarm goes off. More recently, in February 2016, Amanda sparked nationwide conversation for her story "The Gun Test," which looked into whether children know what to do when they are in the same room as a gun.

Amanda is also known for her blog Off Script, where she talks about her life, work and bullying - a topic Amanda is passionate about. Amanda started a local chapter of Stand for the Silent, an anti-bullying initiative.

Amanda is also involved with Go Red for Women, March of Dimes, Women of Persimmon and many other community organizations.

“Amanda's energy and talent will be missed in the newsroom as well as the entire station. We are sad to see her leave KWWL, but want the best for her and her family” said Shane Moreland, KWWL News Director.

"KWWL is all about family...they have and always will put family first. My bosses are incredibly supportive, understanding and compassionate about my decision to devote more of my time to my family. I will always be forever grateful to KWWL. Any success I've had during my time at KWWL is only because I have had a wall of encouragement and support behind me," said Amanda.

Amanda and her family will continue to call eastern Iowa home.

Her last day on the news desk will be the last week of May.