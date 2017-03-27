Home Instead Senior Care launches online program to help protect - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Home Instead Senior Care launches online program to help protect people from tax scams

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Home Instead Senior Care has launched an online program to try and protect people from tax scams. 

A survey done by the company showed that nearly 1/4 of seniors file their taxes online. 

The survey also showed that 1/10 seniors have been victim of a scam where someone pretends to be the IRS and demands money. 

Protect Seniors Online is the new online program which has tips and a quiz to help protect seniors from scams. 

You can access the program at: www.ProtectSeniorsOnline.com

