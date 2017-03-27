Girl burned making homemade slime

A girl is recovering after getting burned on a do-it-yourself project.

Kathleen Quinn, from Massachusetts, has second and third-degree burns.

"It was like crying in pain....'My hands hurt, my hands hurt.' And we looked at them and they were covered in blisters," said Siobhan Quinn, Kathleen's mother.

Doctors say her blisters came from being exposed too much to Borax, an ingredient in homemade slime, which has become a popular project for kids.