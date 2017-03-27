Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press:



Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.



Morgan Stanley lost 4.5 percent early Monday and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan slumped 5 percent.



Traders are worrying that the defeat of the Republican-backed health care reform bill last week will mean more difficulty getting tax cuts and other part of President Donald Trump's agenda passed.



The Standard & Poor's 500 lost 20 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,323.



The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 161 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,437. The Nasdaq composite declined 55 points, or 1 percent, to 5,773.



Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.

