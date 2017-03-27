"It was me. I'm sorry:" Police say murder suspect called 911 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"It was me. I'm sorry:" Police say murder suspect called 911

Written by Ally Crutcher
Police say a murder suspect in Florida called 911 after allegedly killing someone.

A 21-year-old woman was killed in West Palm Beach, Florida. Police say the suspect called 911, and said, "Someone's been murdered."

Dispatchers say when they asked for more information, the man said," Just send the police, it was me, I'm sorry."

The murder suspect has since appeared in court. 

