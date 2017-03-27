Iowa gas prices fall 2.7 cents a gallon in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices fall 2.7 cents a gallon in past week

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Iowa gas prices are now averaging $2.28 a gallon after falling 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week.

GasBuddy reports the national average has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28 a gallon.
 
Prices Sunday in Iowa were 20.9 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 4.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. During the past month, the national average has decreased 0.6 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.19/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.21/g.
Des Moines- $2.41/g, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.
Omaha- $2.27/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.28/g.

