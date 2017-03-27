Happening Today: Board of Regents to formally accept ISU President’s resignation

Happening Today: Board of Regents to formally accept ISU Preside - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

On Monday, the Board of Regents will formally accept Steven Leath’s resignation as president of Iowa State University.

The board will also name Leath’s replacement. After his final day on May 8th, Dr. Ben Allen is expected to take over until a permanent replacement is found.

Allen previously led the University of Northern Iowa.

