Waterloo fire under investigation; bottle thrown through window

A fire in Waterloo early this morning is being called suspicious.

It happened at 155 Monroe Street after 2:00 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Police records show officers found leaves on fire and a broken beer bottle in the kitchen that had been lit and thrown through a window.

So far, there are no suspects.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

