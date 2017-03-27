Waterloo fire under investigation; bottle thrown through window - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo fire under investigation; bottle thrown through window

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A fire in Waterloo early this morning is being called suspicious.

It happened at 155 Monroe Street after 2:00 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Police records show officers found leaves on fire and a broken beer bottle in the kitchen that had been lit and thrown through a window.

So far, there are no suspects.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

Waterloo firefighters are on scene of a suspicious house fire. 

The fire started around 2:30 on the outside of the house on Monroe Street. 

No one was injured in the fire. It caused minor damage to the house. 

The exact cause is under investigation.

