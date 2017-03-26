Iowa tops Purdue 7-2 to win Big Ten opening series

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa busted out the bats, scoring five runs in a decisive eighth inning surge as the Hawkeyes topped Purdue 7-2. The win allowed Iowa to take two of three games in their opening series of Big Ten play.

Robert Neustrom's infield single in a 2-2 eight inning tie scored Corbin Woods to break the deadlock. The Hawks scored four more on a pair of two-RBI base hits from Ben Norman and Grant Judkins for a 7-2 edge which would hold up through the finish.

The Hawkeyes have won two straight after dropping their conference opener to the Boilermakers on Friday.