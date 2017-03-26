Washington State denies Iowa WNIT Final Four spot

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Lisa Bluder will have to wait until next season to grab win number 700. The Iowa coach sits stuck at 699 after Washington State eliminated Iowa in the WNIT quarterfinals with a 74-66 win.

The loss marked the end of Ally Disterhoft's college career as she bows out as Iowa's all-time scoring leader with 2,102 points.

Washington State (16-19) advances to the WNIT semifinal round.

Iowa (20-14) opened the game strong, pushing out to a 20-13 lead on a trey from freshman MacKenzie Meyer. Shooting woes played a big role for the Hawkeyes who went 0-for-13 from the arc in the final 20 minutes.