Washington State denies Iowa WNIT Final Four spot

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Lisa Bluder will have to wait until next season to grab win number 700. The Iowa coach sits stuck at 699 after Washington State eliminated Iowa in the WNIT quarterfinals with a 74-66 win.

The loss marked the end of Ally Disterhoft's college career as she bows out as Iowa's all-time scoring leader with 2,102 points.

Washington State (16-19) advances to the WNIT semifinal round.

Iowa (20-14) opened the game strong, pushing out to a 20-13 lead on a trey from freshman MacKenzie Meyer. South Carolina took control in the second quarter, however, and never trailed in the second half. Shooting woes played a big role for the Hawkeyes who went 0-for-13 from the arc in the final 20 minutes.

