Easter spending expected to spike this year

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Americans are expected to spend more money this coming Easter than ever before.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual survey, Easter spending is expected to reach at least $18.4 billion.

People celebrating are expected to spending an average of $150.

