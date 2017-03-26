One year since Des Moines officers killed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One year since Des Moines officers killed

DES MOINES (WHO) -

It's been a year since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver.

Authorities say the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 80.

Officers Carlos Puente-Morales and Susan Farrell were taking a prisoner from Council Bluffs to Des Moines when they were hit head-on.

Police say Benjamin Beary, 25, was driving drunk and was also killed.

Authorities say the prisoner also died.

WHO-TV in Des Moines initially reported this story. 

You can review the full story here

