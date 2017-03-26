46 dogs rescued from Korean meat farm arrive at JFK airport

Dozens of dogs that were destined for the dinner table now have a second chance at life -- and could soon be begging for your table scraps.

The 46 dogs were rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea arrived late Saturday at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The animals are headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered. Humane Society officials say the dogs awaited death in dirty, dark cages, and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was in Goyang, South Korea.

In the United States, the dogs will be available for adoption. But first, the Animal Habitat Shelter of New York plans to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone's home.

Some of the dogs will be available for adoption from Animal Haven in New York City.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.