92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A 92-year-old North Carolina man has finally received the Purple Heart he earned more than 70 years ago while fighting in Belgium during World War II.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2o6jJiD ) that Oscar Davis Jr. received the Purple Heart on Saturday.

Davis was a private assigned as a radio telephone operator when he was knocked down by a large piece of shrapnel during the Battle of the Bulge.

The radio on his back protected him, but the German artillery barrage knocked down a tree that fell on Davis, injuring his spine.

He was paralyzed from the waist down for three weeks and ultimately rejoined his unit in Germany.

Davis was told long ago that he would receive the honor, but the award paperwork was never signed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.