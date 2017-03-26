Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victim - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victim

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a Montana man was shot and killed on a Las Vegas bus before the gunman barricaded himself in the vehicle, shutting down the Strip for hours.

The Clark County coroner's office identified the victim Sunday as 57-year-old Gary Breitling of Sidney, Montana.

He died at a hospital shortly after the gunfire was reported Saturday.

Police haven't released information on the suspect, who surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, forcing the heart of the tourism corridor to shut down until Saturday night.

Another victim suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.