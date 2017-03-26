Schumer says Democrats willing to work with GOP

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says Democrats are willing to work with Republicans on improving the health care system if they agree to stop trying to repeal former President Barack Obama's law.

Schumer says Democrats and Republicans both have ideas on how to improve "Obamacare."

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," the New York senator says: "We never said it was perfect. We always said we'd work with them to improve it. We just said repel was off the table."

Senator Schumer spoke two days after House Republicans pulled their health care bill at the last minute to avoid a certain defeat.

He also warned that Republicans will "lose again" on tax reform if they continue to cater to what he characterized as "hard-right wealthy special interests."