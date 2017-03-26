WATCH! Owner puts food in dog's cone - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH! Owner puts food in dog's cone

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

Are you hungry? This dog is!

Many dogs do not like "the cone of shame," but one owner is making it fun.

The dog's name is Murphy and he is enjoying foods from spaghetti to popcorn!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.