Fire at Marion hotel under investigation

Guests evacuate a hotel in Marion due to a fire Sunday morning.

Marion Fire Department responded to a fire report from the Microtel Inn and Suites in the 5000 block of Dryer Avenue.

Crews arrived as light smoke was coming from the building. The Marion Fire Chief says the fire was coming from one of the rooms on the first floor. The fire sprinkler system did go off, and the fire was contained to just the one room.

Everyone evacuated the building and waited in the parking lot, no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.