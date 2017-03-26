UPDATE: 5 of 15 shooting victims treated, released

UPDATE: A hospital spokeswoman says five people among those injured in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting have been treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and released.

Kelly Martin says two others are in critical condition and another two people are listed in stable condition.

Police say shooting broke out about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Cameo club, killing one person and injuring 14 others.

At a news conference, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said several people were involved in what he referred to as a conflict that led to the shooting.

UPDATE: Police in Cincinnati say there were "at least a couple of shooters" who opened fire inside of a nightclub, killing one person and wounding more than a dozen others.

Capt. Kim Williams says authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting at the Cameo nightclub early Sunday. She says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but "this is the worst by far."

She says the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment.

WLWT reports that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

WLWT reports that the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

