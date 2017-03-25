Late goal powers Waterloo past Dubuque 2-1

Shane Bowers scored with 15 seconds remaining as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped Dubuque 2-1. The win kept the Black Hawks rolling as the team has won 16 of their last 20 games.

The game was a battle of goaltenders with both squads going scoreless through the first two periods. In the end, Waterloo's Peter Thome stopped 25 of 26 shots, Jaxon Castor put away 24 of 26 for the Fighting Saints.

Dubuque took the first lead on a shorthanded goal from Alexander Steves at the 8:11 mark of the third period. Waterloo responded on a tally from Alex Limoges just over a minute later, while Bowers put away the winning goal in the final seconds.