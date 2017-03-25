Iowa City police looking for missing adult

Iowa City police are asking for help in locating a 37-year-old.

Police say Katherine "Katie" JoAnne Brooker was last seen at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on March 10, 2017 and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Police say Brooker has been reported to have health issues that could present further health or safety concerns if not located.

Brooker is 5'9", 195 lbs, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing the silver coat and red stocking cap. Police do not believe she has access to a vehicle, cell phone, or money.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at (319) 356-6800. If an emergency, please call 911.