Final patient moves to new UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Jayden Umthum of Janesville was the last patient to move into the new UI Stead Family's Children's Hospital.

After she was born in Waterloo in 2000, her skin started turning blue.

She was taken to Iowa City where experts diagnosed her with pulmonary atresia with a ventricular septal defect.

What that means, she has a congenital heart condition in which the pulmonary valve—the opening in the right side of the heart that controls blood flow from the right ventricle to the lungs—does not form properly.

As a result, blood from the right side of the heart cannot go to the lungs to pick up oxygen.

Since March 10, Jayden has been at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital with a heart-related infection known as endocarditis.

At one point, Jayden’s temperature jumped to 107 degrees.

Down the road, Jayden will likely face another valve replacement and pulmonary conduit procedure.

She and her parents knew another surgery was likely.

So, for now the 17-year-old remains calm yet resilient.