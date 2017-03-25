Podiatrist who set free throws world record dies at 94

A California man who made history when he shot 2,750 consecutive free throws has died.

He was 94.

Dr. Tom Amberry died in Long Beach on March 18, said his daughter, Roxanne Amberry.

The retired podiatrist earned a spot in Guinness World Records and brief celebrity in 1993 after he lobbed in shot after shot for 12 hours.

Amberry, described as very witty, said he could have shot many more free throws, but a janitor interrupted him because it was time turn off the lights and close the small rec center gym in Orange County.

Amberry played basketball for the University of North Dakota and later transferred to Long Beach City College, where he was named Junior College Player of the Year.

He was offered a professional basketball contract but instead chose to attend podiatry school.