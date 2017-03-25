Police evacuate popular beach to investigate possible bomb - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HANAUMA BAY, Hawaii (AP) -

Honolulu police say a popular beach has been evacuated as officers and bomb squad officials respond to the discovery of what could be a bomb.

Reports says that hundreds were asked to leave Hanauma Bay beach after a suspicious item was found around 10:40 a.m.

Police say the item is a canister that washed ashore.

Hanauma Bay, nestled inside a breeched volcanic cone on the southeastern shore of Oahu, has some of the state's calmest waters, most pristine beaches and world-renowned snorkeling over coral reefs that teem with colorful fish.

In 2016, for the second year in a row, the beach was selected as the best beach in America by a Florida professor -- Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach  -- who's made a career ranking and studying beaches around the country.
 

