Former Black Hawk Boeser scores in debut

Less than 24 hours after playing his final college game, Brock Boeser notched his first career NHL goal.

Boeser, a former Waterloo Black Hawk, played in North Dakota's double-overtime loss to Boston University on Friday which ended his college career. On Saturday morning he signed with the Vancouver Canucks, then in the afternoon notched his first goal in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild.

The debut came less than two years after the end of his USHL career in Waterloo.

Boeser's goal came just minutes away from his hometown of Burnsville, Minnesota, against the team he grew up cheering for.

"It's really just a dream come true," said the Canucks rookie, "not just to play my first NHL game, but to play in Minnesota in front of all friends and family, so it's definitely been a dream come true."