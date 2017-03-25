Hawkeye women set for NIT quarterfinals

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

A late season surge has the Iowa women on the brink of the NIT final four. The Hawkeyes face Washington State on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

The game comes on the heels of a convincing 80-62 win over Colorado on Thursday, Senior Alexa Kastanek led the way with a season high 19 points on a 5-of-19 three point shooting performance.

Iowa gets the home court for the 4th straight game in the WNIT as they look to win their 9th straight game at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

"We definitely use that home court advantage," said senior Ally Disterhoft, "Every game we talk about defending our home court. That's really important to us and our coaching staff. It's definitely something we lean on and enjoy."

Sunday's game tips off at 2 pm.