Iowa farmers plan wildfire relief benefit

Wildfires have scorched thousands of acres of farmland in places like Colorado and Oklahoma destroying everything in its path.

A pair of farmers from Grundy Center are planning a benefit to help the people affected by the wildfires that sparked earlier this month. They say they want to help as much as they can.

As wildfires rip through parts of the United States eastern Iowans like Justin Graves are heartbroken for his fellow farmers.

"I feel terrible for them, it's a disaster and they've got a lot of work ahead of them," said Graves, Grundy Center.

Graves says he's been talking to one Colorado farmer who lost a lot.

"It's hard to even talk about it," said Graves. "He is just devastated, he's looking for a home for cows and needs supplies."

Thousands of farmers and ranchers are losing everything.

"Not only did they lose cattle, but homes and even some lives were taken," said Allyson Dinsdale, Grundy Center.

Miles away in eastern Iowa area farmers are determined to help.

"We feel really bad for them because that's their livelihood and that's kind of their way of life," said Dinsdale. "That's what they do and to have that taken away from them is devastating for them and it's also heart wrenching for us to watch."

Dinsdale says it's difficult to imagine these fires happening here in Iowa.

"That would be devastating and like I mentioned everything they worked for is being taken from them and it's like watching your whole life be destroyed," said Dinsdale.

Iowa farmers have a message for those affected.

"We are behind you and we feel for you and if there is anything we can do to help please reach out and we will do what we can," said Dinsdale.

The farmers are asking for donations to help other people in places like Colorado and Oklahoma.

Dinsdale and Graves are asking for hay and fencing supplies.

The Wildfire Relief Fundraiser Banquet will be held April 15 at the Grundy Center Community Center.

Tickets are $25 and the event starts at 5:30 p.m.

