Update: Alliant Energy restores power

According to Alliant Energy, nearly 5,000 customers should have their power restored.

According to Alliant's Twitter account, crews cleared some downed trees, and the substation is back online.

-------

According to Alliant Energy, crews are working to restore power to customers in the Cedar Rapids area.

In a Tweet, the company says crews have isolated the problem, and power should be restored within the hour.

The outage affected customers in parts of Cedar Rapids, Palo, and Shellsburg.

Alliant customers were affected by the outage around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly 5,000 customers were affected.