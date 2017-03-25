Officials ID body of man found in Des Moines River

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in a submerged sport utility vehicle in the Des Moines River near Keokuk.

The body of 46-year-old Sean Junior O'Day, of Keokuk, was found in the SUV Tuesday.

Keokuk Deputy Police Chief Jay Whitaker says O'Day was identified through an autopsy. Whitaker says foul play is not suspected, but the investigation continues.

Authorities were notified shortly after noon Tuesday of a partially submerged vehicle in the Des Moines River. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber says he believes the vehicle had been in the river for about two weeks.

The river had gone down recently, allowing a portion of the vehicle to be seen. Officials discovered O'Day's body when the SUV was pulled out.