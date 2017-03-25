Iowa mother charged in July starvation death of infant

BIRMINGHAM, Iowa (AP) -- A 23-year-old southeastern Iowa woman has been arrested and charged in the starvation death of her 2-month-old son.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Angel Poole was arrested and charged Friday with child endangerment causing death. She remained jailed Saturday. Her bail was set at $15,000.

Authorities say first responders were called to Poole's Birmingham, Iowa, apartment on July 7. Poole had called 911 to report her infant son, Judah Wessels, was having trouble breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

An autopsy showed the baby died of starvation and dehydration.

Her case had not been posted on Iowa's online court system Saturday, and it was not clear whether she yet had an attorney.