Authorities ID 2 people found dead inside Boone home

BOONE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have identified two people whose bodies were found earlier this week inside a central Iowa home.

Police say the bodies of 68-year-old Joyce Richeson and 39-year-old Jason Richeson were found inside the Boone home late Wednesday. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has called their deaths suspicious and says a handgun was found inside the home. Police did not specify the Richesons' relationship, but a neighbor told Des Moines television station KCCI that a woman and her son lived in the home.

Boone police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Authorities say they believe the deaths are an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.