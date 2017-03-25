Grassley seeks background on alleged rapists

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is requesting the records of two teenagers who entered the country illegally and are now charged with brutal raping a high school classmate earlier this month.

Jose Montano, 17, of El Salvador, and Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, of Guatemala, are charged as adults with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual assault after allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into a boy’s bathroom in a Rockville, Md., high school, where they repeatedly raped her. The incident occurred on March 16.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Montano and Sanchez Milian illegally entered the country in 2016 as unaccompanied minors and were detained by Customs and Border Patrol. They were both given notices to appear before immigration judges, but were not considered enforcement priorities by the Obama Administration. Because they were minors, the Department of Health and Human Services oversaw their custody and transfer to Maryland to live with family members. They were both enrolled as freshmen in a local high school.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Grassley is seeking the immigration and criminal histories of both immigrants, including encounters with immigration officials and law enforcement. He is also asking whether the two applied for or received any immigration benefits, whether they would have been considered an enforcement priority prior to the most recent charges, and what steps immigration officials plan to take if local law enforcement refuses to cooperate with federal detainer requests. Grassley is also asking how DHS has implemented the recently-announced VOICE office to update victims of crimes by immigrants, and whether it has been in contact with the victim in this case.

Further, Grassley is asking the Department of Health and Human Services about how it vetted the adult family members prior to turning over custody of the immigrants. He is also seeking details on the immigration status of the family members, how the immigrants were transferred to their custody, and whether any conditions were placed on the transfer.