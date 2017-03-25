Dubuque food bank struggles to meet demand - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque food bank struggles to meet demand

DUBUQUE -- A Dubuque food bank that distributes to more than 100 agencies is struggling to meet increased demand and is asking the public to increase donations.
   St. Stephen's Food Bank executive director Kathy Hutton tells The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2mA6IB4 ) the food bank typically distributes about 116,000 pounds of food per month and saw about a 4 percent increase in food distribution in January and February.
   Hutton says the food bank has seen rising demand as residents face sluggish wage gains, reduced work hours or trouble finding full-time, permanent work. Many people can't pay bills and feed their families.
   Hutton says the food bank prefers monetary donations because it can purchase the equivalent of five meals for every $1 donated through Feed America, the nation's primary food bank network.

