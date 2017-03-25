Shots fired during burglary at the Bellagio in Las Vegas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shots fired during burglary at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Armed suspects stormed a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas overnight.

Police say there were at least three suspects involved, and one of them fired shots. No one was hurt. One person was taken into custody.

Parts of the Bellagio were put on lockdown while police investigated.

