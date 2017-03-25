Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash

A Tama County man is dead after he was hit by the driver of a minivan Friday night.

One person is dead after being hit by a car late Friday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says Bryan Sorensen was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in Tama County when a man and woman were trying to cross the highway. The woman made it to the other side, but 41-year-old Randolph Papakee was hit by the car.

He died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. No other details are being released.