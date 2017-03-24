Waverly man arrested for hauling gas

A Waverly man who co-owns three gas stations in Iowa, is accused of moving thousands of gallons of gasoline from station to station.

Zachary Less, 22, faces more than 20 charges.

He was stopped by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office with fuel hidden in his trailer.

Authorities say it's something they've never seen.

They say Less was hauling fuel in plastic containers.

"I've been doing this for 22 years, and I've never heard of anyone moving this much gasoline in such an unsafe way I guess," Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Captain Kevin Steele said.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a Waverly gas station is just one of three spots Less is accused of moving gas and diesel, to and from, across the state.

Authorities say it's extremely dangerous.

"The flammable part of it would have been deadly.The spilling of it wouldn't have necessarily been deadly, but it would have been a pretty significant cleanup," Captain Steele said.

Captain Steele said people who move gas and diesel require a commercial driver's license with a hazardous material endorsement, special label containers that can withstand a crash, and proper documents showing how much they're carrying.

Captain Steele said Less had none of those things, not even an up-to-date vehicle registration.

"This particular person didn't even have a commercial driver's license. This particular person just had a regular driver's license like me and you," Captain Steele said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the Arlington Pit Lane Store.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Less could face more charges at a later date.