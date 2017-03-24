NCAA Champ Clark earns Iowa's MVP Award - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NCAA Champ Clark earns Iowa's MVP Award

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 Iowa national champion Cory Clark was named the Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler at the Hawkeyes’ annual awards banquet Friday night at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Center in Coralville, Iowa.   

 

Clark won the 133-pound national title in his third consecutive trip to the NCAA finals. The senior climbed to the top of the medal stand and became the 19th wrestler in program history to earn four All-America honors. He was also presented the Mike J. McGivern Award for most courageous. 

 

Clark was one of five Hawkeyes presented an All-America award. Senior Thomas Gilman and junior Brandon Sorensen earned All-America honors for the third time. Senior Sammy Brooks picked up his second straight All-America award, and redshirt freshman Michael Kemerer earned his first. 

 

Gilman, Kemerer, and senior Alex Meyer shared the John and Dorothy Sill Award for most dedicated wrestler. Gilman won the award for most pins in a season with 11, and was also one of three recipients for the Coaches Appreciation Award, sharing those honors with Brooks and Sorensen.

 

Meyer was the recipient of the J. Donald Pike Award, presented to the Hawkeye senior with the highest grade point average, and senior Topher Carton was presented the award for most improved.

 

The Hawkeyes finished the 2016-17 season with one NCAA champion, two individual Big Ten champions, five All-Americans, and nine academic All-Big Ten honorees.

 

2017 University of Iowa Wrestling Team Awards

Mike Howard Award (Most Valuable): Cory Clark

J. Donald McPike Award (Highest GPA): Alex Meyer

Mike J. McGivern Award (Most Courageous): Cory Clark

John and Dorothy Sill Award (Most Dedicated): Thomas Gilman, Michael Kemerer, Alex Meyer

All-American Award: Sammy Brooks, Cory Clark, Thomas Gilman, Michael Kemerer, Brandon Sorensen

Most Pins Award: Thomas Gilman (11)

Most Improved Award: Topher Carton

Coaches Appreciation Award: Sammy Brooks, Thomas Gilman, Brandon Sorensen

