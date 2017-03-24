Deputies on scene of crash near Tama casino - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Deputies on scene of crash near Tama casino

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
TAMA COUNTY (KWWL) -

Deputies are on the scene of a crash near the casino in Tama.  The sheriff's office would not provide any details, but the Iowa State Patrol is also on scene.

According to the Iowa DOT website, US 30 eastbound is blocked between County Road T47 and Exit 202: US 63 (near Montour) due to a crash.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KWWL for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.