Two Dubuque men face charges for alleged burglaries

Two Dubuque men are facing multiple charges for burglaries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has filed eleven charges against Jay J. Mess, 26, and Lee W. Shaffer, 31.

They stem from multiple break-ins at car washes throughout the Tri-state area from November 2016 through February 2017.

Dubuque Police have also filed charges on both for allegedly stealing a truck and then using it to steal a construction trailer.

Charges include ongoing criminal conduct, five counts of burglary third-degree, attempted burglary third-degree, two counts of criminal mischief third-degree, theft second-degree, and theft fourth-degree.

Both Mess and Shaffer are at the Grant County, Wisconsin jail.