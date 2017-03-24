Two Dubuque men face charges for alleged burglaries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two Dubuque men face charges for alleged burglaries

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lee Shaffer Lee Shaffer
Jay Mess Jay Mess
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Two Dubuque men are facing multiple charges for burglaries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has filed eleven charges against Jay J. Mess, 26, and Lee W. Shaffer, 31.

They stem from multiple break-ins at car washes throughout the Tri-state area from November 2016 through February 2017. 

Dubuque Police have also filed charges on both for allegedly stealing a truck and then using it to steal a construction trailer.

Charges include ongoing criminal conduct, five counts of burglary third-degree, attempted burglary third-degree, two counts of criminal mischief third-degree, theft second-degree, and theft fourth-degree.

Both Mess and Shaffer are at the Grant County, Wisconsin jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.