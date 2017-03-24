Mayor Hart gives optimistic message on Waterloo's growth

Mayor Quentin Hart made clear his focus on the future of the city of Waterloo-with a renewed sense of optimism and progress in his State of the City address Friday morning.

Mayor Hart gave his State of the City at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. City council members, Waterloo Fire and Waterloo police, as well as local leaders attended.

"We have seen significant growth across our community," said Mayor Hart. "And I'm happy to report no matter where you're at in the city of Waterloo-whether the north side, east side, south side, we are seeing development happening."

Hart calling Waterloo, the "comeback city."

In his speech, Hart acknowledged the city's accomplishments, but also recognized where the city stands and how it can continue to make strides forward.

Celebrating successes including development in downtown Waterloo and the Walnut neighborhood, but also looking towards future projects the city has it's eye on, including a complete renovation of the Ramada hotel.

Mayor Hart looking forward, but not without reminding the city how far we've come.

"When our city was tested with these trials, we came together," said Hart. "I was blessed to be able to fill sandbags with people that didn't care about what you look like or how old you were."

Acknowledging those who keep the city of Waterloo safe, Mayor Hart mentioned the commitment for public safety.

"Our fire department had a call volume of over 12,629 calls, but within that had a response time of four minutes or less-75% of the time-ensuring your safety," said Hart. "There's been a creation of dialogue and respect with various parts of our community with our Waterloo police department and our citizens. Use of force levels are down that we have not seen in years."

Hart focused on creating hope and optimism, and that focus recognized with a national award by the Conference of Mayors. The city was awarded $100,000 to the Blue Zones initiative, and creating healthier habits for students.

"Waterloo is what we make of it together," said Hart. "And our belief in this community, must be as deep as the roots of the tallest tree, and our endurance for positive progress and change must run as long as the Cedar River."