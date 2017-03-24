Iowa State gives contract extensions to Prohm and Fennelly

Waterloo cranked a pair of late game home runs as the Bucks topped Thunder Bay 6-1 for their third straight win. The Bucks (19-7) increased their lead in the Northwoods League's North Division to 1.5 games with the win.More >>
Three Waterloo Black Hawks heard their names called on day two of the NHL draft. The selections came a day after forward Shane Bowers became the third skater in team history to go in the first round when he was selected by Ottawa.More >>
Wyatt Lohaus wanted to make a difference on the court last season. That didn't happen as the senior UNI guard missed the Panthers final 29 games due to an ankle injury. Thanks to receiving a medical redshirt, he'll have another chance.More >>
Luke Garza looks ready to bolster Iowa's inside game. The 6' 11" center has impressed in early Prime Time League competition as he gets set for his freshman campaign with the Hawkeyes. Garza scored 41 points in his league debut last week.More >>
Shane Bowers scored during his first appearance for the Waterloo Black Hawks; solid performances in 130 subsequent regular season and playoff games which followed over the next two years helped to make him one of the top draft picks during the 2017 National Hockey League Draft on Friday in Chicago.More >>
