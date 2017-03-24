SCAM ALERT: Coralville Police warn of phone scam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

SCAM ALERT: Coralville Police warn of phone scam

CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

Coralville police are warning of a phone scam in the area. 

Police received multiple calls Thursday night from people who had received a suspicious phone call. 

The caller claimed to be from Publisher's Clearing House and asked people to transfer money in order to collect their "winnings." 

During the call people were told they had won $2.5 Million and a new car, they were told they needed to transfer around $850 for taxes on the new vehicle. 

This call is coming from a real person, it is not a robocall. 

