Father of six named as suspected gunman in Wisconsin shooting rampage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A 45-year-old Weston man is the suspect in the shootings that killed four people, including his estranged wife's divorce attorney, during a shooting rampage just outside Wausau.

A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.

Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.

Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang's wife in a divorce.

Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.

Vang's attorney didn't return messages.

Court records say Vang has six children and a contested divorce hearing was planned in April. His wife was not hurt in Wednesday's incident.

Investigators said Thursday that the suspect in the shooting, who they did not name, was wounded by two officers when he was captured and was hospitalized. Spokespersons for Wausau's two area hospitals said Vang was not a patient in their facilities.