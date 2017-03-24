Former-UNI President to be interim ISU President

The Board of Regents says a former UNI President will serve as the interim President at Iowa State, after current president Steven Leath leaves.

Dr. Ben Allen will be considered for the interim roll by the Board of Regents during their telephone meeting on March 27.

Steven Leath's last day in office, before he leaves to work as president of Auburn University, will be May 8.

Allen was the 9th UNI President and a Provost at Iowa State from 2002-2006.

During his time at UNI, Allen recommended the state close the Malcolm Price Laboratory School. The school did close shortly after.