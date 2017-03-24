UPDATE: Missing teen found safe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -
UPDATE: Chloe Mullen was located safe and sound.  The Iowa City Police Department wishes to thank the public for your assistance in this matter.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.
They say Chloe Grace Mullen, 15, is from Des Moines, but they believe she may be in the Iowa City area.
She was reported missing on March 22. Mullen is a white female, about 5'6" weighing 175 pounds with brown hair. 
If you've got any information, call (319) 356-6800.
