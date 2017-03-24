Once-struggling public hospital in Iowa opens $22M addition

DES MOINES -- Leaders of a Des Moines public hospital are celebrating the opening of a four-story addition that is part of a $60 million plan to rebuild and expand the facility.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2n21JVO ) reports that Broadlawns Medical Center, which is owned by Polk County taxpayers, has thrived in recent years after nearing financial collapse more than a decade ago. Its success partly is because more Iowa residents who used to lack health insurance now have coverage by passage of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

More than 150,000 poor adults in Iowa have gained Medicaid coverage under the law. Many of those people in the Des Moines area used to rely on free care from Broadlawns.

The addition will house an expanded dental clinic, outpatient mental-health services, addiction treatment, a pain-treatment clinic and a family-practice clinic.